Share price of BEL rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. gained 1.36 per cent to Rs 100.3 in Monday’s trade as of 10:25AM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 101.65 and low of Rs 99.65 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 19.52 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 10:25AM shares and turnover at Rs 3.2 crore around that time. The stock of Bharat Electronics Ltd. quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 115.0 and 52-week low prices of Rs 62.29, respectively.

The stock’s Beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.44.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 17.35 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 21.19 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4035.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 25.21 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3222.82 crore and up 7.89 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3740.43 crore. Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 623.74 crore, down 0.12 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Technicals

The MACD signalled a bullish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices.



It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on topof the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.