Share price of BEL falls as Sensex gains 274.75 points

The share price of Bharat Electronics Ltd. dropped 0.38 per cent to Rs 104.7 at 11:21AM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 106.3 and low of Rs 104.45 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 105.1 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 443125 shares so far with a value of Rs 4.65 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.95 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.18.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 52.45 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 8.4 per cent during the same period.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. belongs to the Defence Contractor industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.14 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 17.72 per cent and 20.94 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4035.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 25.21 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3222.82 crore and up 7.89 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3740.43 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 623.74 crore, down 0.12 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.