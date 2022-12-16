Share price of BEL falls as Sensex drops 173.55 points

The share price of Bharat Electronics Ltd. dropped 4.02 per cent to Rs 99.15 at 02:10PM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The scrip has hit a high of Rs 102.4 and low of Rs 97.85 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 103.3 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 1928703 shares so far with a value of Rs 19.2 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.42 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.18.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip gained 43.55 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.03 per cent during the same period.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. belongs to the Defence Contractor industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 17.35 per cent and 21.19 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 4035.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 25.21 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3222.82 crore and up 7.89 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3740.43 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 623.74 crore, down 0.12 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.