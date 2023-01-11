Share price of Bajaj Holdings falls as Nifty weakens

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. slipped 1.46 per cent to Rs 5762.35 in Wednesday’s trade as of 02:14PM (IST). The stock hit a high price of Rs 5861.35 and low of Rs 5737.15 during the session. The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 9.46 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 02:14PM shares and turnover at Rs 0.33 crore around that time. The stock of & Investment Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 7377.6 and Rs 4299.8, respectively. The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.71. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors held 13.21 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 5.3 per cent.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 200.99 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 92.81 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 104.24 crore and up 25.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 160.39 crore. Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1242.79 crore, up 9.83 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.