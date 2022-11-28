Share price of Avenue Supermart rises as Nifty strengthens

Shares of . gained 0.73 per cent to Rs 3934.6 in Tuesday’s trade as of 11:27AM (IST).

The stock hit a high price of Rs 3939.6 and low of Rs 3900.0 during the session.

The return on equity (ROE) for the stock stood at 10.94 per cent. Traded volume on the counter stood at 11:27AM shares and turnover at Rs 1.41 crore around that time.

The stock of Avenue Supermarts Ltd. quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low prices of Rs 4875.2 and Rs 3185.1, respectively.

The Beta value of the counter, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.0.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 74.99 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 8.59 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 7.01 per cent.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 10673.9 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.03 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 10067.21 crore and up 36.56 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 7816.44 crore.

Net profit after tax for the latest quarter stood at Rs 685.77 crore, up 64.14 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.