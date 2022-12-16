Share price of Avenue Supermart falls as Sensex drops 82.48 points

The share price of . dropped 1.49 per cent to Rs 4120.7 at 01:34PM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 4148.2 and low of Rs 4103.7 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 4183.0 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 15054 shares so far with a value of Rs 6.2 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 115.62 and a price-to-book ratio of 18.94.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 13.06 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.19 per cent during the same period.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. belongs to the Supermarkets industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 74.99 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 8.59 per cent and 6.33 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 10673.9 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 6.03 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 10067.21 crore and up 36.56 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 7816.44 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 685.77 crore, up 64.14 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.