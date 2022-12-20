Share price of Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Sensex drops 6.23 points

The share price of . gained 1.8 per cent to Rs 445.65 at 10:00AM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The counter has hit a high of Rs 446.0 and low of Rs 440.0 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 437.75 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 12662 shares so far with a value of Rs 0.56 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.37 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.59.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 35.81 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 6.16 per cent during the same period.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. belongs to the Pharma – Indian industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 48.76 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 20.71 per cent and 9.82 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 5796.56 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 7.65 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 6276.54 crore and down 4.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6038.5 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 409.45 crore, down 41.25 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.