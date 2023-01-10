Share price of Aurobindo Pharma falls as Sensex drops 15.2 points

Share price of . dropped 0.33 per cent to Rs 448.45 at 10:56AM (IST) in Wednesday’s trade. The counter hit a high of Rs 455.55 and low of Rs 447.95 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 449.95 in the previous session. The counter had a total traded volume of 10:56AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 0.71 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.46 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.59. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. belongs to the Pharma – Indian industry. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.83 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 22.43 per cent and 16.55 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 5796.56 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 7.65 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 6276.54 crore and down 4.01 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6038.5 crore. Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 409.45 crore, down 41.25 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.