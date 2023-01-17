Share price of Apollo Hospital falls as Sensex gains 372.46 points

Share price of . dropped 0.22 per cent to Rs 4287.6 at 11:33AM (IST) in Tuesday’s trade. The scrip hit a high of Rs 4325.0 and low of Rs 4273.7 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 4297.05 in the previous session. The counter had a total traded volume of 11:33AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 1.36 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 73.41 and a price-to-book ratio of 11.55. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. belongs to the Hospital industry. Promotor/FII Holding

Promoters held 29.33 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while overseas investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 48.48 per cent and 16.47 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4273.64 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 12.12 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3811.66 crore and up 14.8 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3722.7 crore. Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 203.99 crore, down 17.69 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.