SHARE OF THE WEEK: Marks & Spencer shareholders await update



SHARE OF THE WEEK: Marks & Spencer shareholders hoping to put 2022 behind them when retailer delivers its post-Christmas updateBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:51 EST, 6 January 2023 | Updated: 16:51 EST, 6 January 2023

Marks & Spencer shareholders will be hoping to put 2022 behind them when the retailer delivers its post-Christmas update on Thursday. A year ago, M&S was crowned the country’s fastest-growing grocer over the festive period, marking a huge stride on its turnaround under former boss Steve Rowe. It also saw a surge in sales for its clothing and home goods, driven by record-breaking lingerie sales. But the tide quickly turned as energy bills spiked, leaving the retailer grappling with a toxic combination of soaring costs and cash-strapped customers tightening their purse strings. Its shares took a pounding, crashing 45 per cent over the year. M&S shareholders will be hoping that Rowe’s replacement, Stuart Machin, can spark life back into the stock. Markets were soothed on Thursday by a bumper Christmas performance from High Street bellwether Next. Any signs that M&S’s clothing and home arm can follow suit in dodging the worst impacts of the cost of living crisis will be a much-needed boost. Its food sales are expected to show more resilience, as families celebrating their first Covid-free Christmas splashed out on its premium selection. Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said: ‘Although M&S won’t be completely immune to the cost of living headwinds whipping around, it has a different proposition to the other big grocers, and its classic customer is unlikely to stop shopping at its stores solely because of inflationary pressures.’

