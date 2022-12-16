SHARE OF THE WEEK: Hope among investors at Bunzl



SHARE OF THE WEEK: Hope among investors that Bunzl has waded through its cost inflation and supply chain challengesBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:55 EST, 16 December 2022 | Updated: 16:55 EST, 16 December 2022

The hope is among investors that Bunzl has waded through its cost inflation and supply chain challenges. The FTSE 100 toilet roll-to-medical glove company is set to unveil its full-year trading update on Wednesday and could provide some welcome festive cheer, having raised its profitability outlook earlier in the year. Analysts are expecting the business to report a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profits to £689m, investment platform AJ Bell said. But growth is likely to stall in 2023 with Bunzl seeing profits hitting £706m, just 3 per cent higher. Bunzl, like many businesses, has faced rampant cost inflation and supply chain disruption, worsened by Covid and the war in Ukraine. But the business has been able to keep selling essential products and services to customers that remain crucial to their operations. Pricing power means that it can raise prices without reducing demand in its products. Analysts said this, to some degree, will have sheltered the firm from impacts of inflation and economic downturn others have suffered from. Investors will also be looking for an update on the group’s acquisitions, having spent £508m on 14 acquisitions in 2021, and striking seven deals reported in 2022 so far. Shares in the FTSE 100 giant, yesterday down 3 per cent, or 88p, to 2853p, have stayed relatively stable throughout the year and its current price is close to the all-time highs from earlier this year.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…