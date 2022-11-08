Share market update: Most active stocks of the day in terms of total traded value

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd(Rs. 520.73 crore), Adani Ent.(Rs. 518.05 crore), SEZ(Rs. 452.55 crore), RIL(Rs. 400.97 crore), Divis Labs(Rs. 377.36 crore), PI Industries(Rs. 338.51 crore), SBI(Rs. 272.92 crore), Jubilant Food(Rs. 270.95 crore), HDFC(Rs. 253.17 crore) and Axis Bank(Rs. 243.36 crore) were among the most traded securities on the National Stock Exchange at 10:09AM in Wednesday’s session.

The NSE Nifty index traded 21.9 points up at 18224.7, while BSE Sensex was up 48.51 points at 61233.66 as of 10:09AM(IST)on November 09.

In the Nifty index, .(up 3.73 per cent), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.(up 3.52 per cent), .(up 2.08 per cent), .(up 1.92 per cent) and .(up 1.90 per cent) were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, .(down 4.47 per cent), Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.(down 3.44 per cent), .(down 1.56 per cent), .(down 1.38 per cent) and .(down 0.75 per cent) were among the top losers.

