The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday approved amendments to regulations of share buyback, wherein it will phase out the current mechanism of conducting the same.

The decision for the same is based on the recommendations in the Keki Mistry report, which suggested phasing out share buybacks from the open market through stock exchanges as these are prone to misuse.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) also increased the minimum utilisation amount for buybacks through stock exchange to 75% from 50%.

The SEBI also said in a statement that it would permit an upward revision of buyback price through tenders until one working day prior to the record date.

The timeline for completion of buybacks through tender offers has been reduced by 18 days, the statement added.

#NewsAlert | Share buyback via exchange route to be phased out gradually@SEBI_India #Buyback https://t.co/yTQzKwp7B4— ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1671537765000



Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator has chosen the tender offer route for share buyback as the present mode is vulnerable to favouritism. “This is a glide path and will lead to the phasing out of the present buyback mode (through stock exchange route),” she told reporters here.

MORE TO COME…



(With inputs from agencies)

