New Haven Man, Shaquil Gary Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearm While on Federal Supervised Release

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that a federal grand jury in New Haven has returned an indictment charging SHAQUIL GARY, 29, of New Haven, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment was returned on June 8, 2022. Gary appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and entered a plea of not guilty. He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on April 19, 2022.

As alleged in the indictment, on April 19, 2022, Gary possessed a loaded Glock model 17, 9mm pistol.

It is further alleged that Gary’s criminal history includes a federal felony conviction for armed robbery of a person in lawful control of property of the United States, and state felony convictions for the sale and possession of narcotics. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

If convicted of the charge, Gary faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. Gary, who is currently on federal supervised release, faces additional penalties if he is found to have violated the conditions of his supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Avery stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the New Haven Police Department and the Hamden Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Dearington.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today