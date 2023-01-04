SGX Nifty up 50 points; here's what changed for market while you were sleeping

The key domestic indices may open with a positive bias on Thursday as the minutes showed Fed officials intent on lowering inflation back toward their 2% target. Options suggest a narrow trading range of 18000-18200 points for the Nifty 50.

Here’s breaking down the pre-market actions:

STATE OF THE MARKETS

SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 51 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 18,162, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Tech View: Nifty 50 formed a long bear candle on the daily charts, which indicates a downside breakout of the recent sideways range movement in the market. It has to hold 18018 level for an upmove towards 18181 and 18250 levels.

India VIX: After falling for two straight sessions, the ‘fear gauge’ rose on Wednesday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed’s December meeting minutes. The volatility gauge ended 5.6% higher at 15.19 points.

US stocks gain

The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their interest rate hiking pace.



Dow up 0.4%,

S&P rises 0.75%,

Nasdaq gains 0.69%

Asian shares rise

Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes for China’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the dollar stayed under pressure even as the U.S. Federal Reserve had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts this year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to touch a four-month high in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei bounced off a three-month low.



S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:45 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Hang Seng Index rose 2.8%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Oil rebounds

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after opening the year down more than 9%, the worst yearly start in over three decades, as investors took advantage of the decline to buy futures on expectations long-term fuel demand will remain steady.

Dollar struggles

The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.

FII/DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Wednesday net sold shares worth Rs 2,621 crore, provisional data showed. DIIs, however, net bought shares to the tune of Rs 771 crore.

Rupee: The rupee rose against the dollar on Wednesday, but ended sharply off the intraday highs. The Indian unit settled at 82.8025 a dollar, after touching a high of 82.7300.

Macro news



Job openings in the US slipped in November but remained high, suggesting that businesses did not see adverse impact of slowdown.

The minutes showed Fed officials intent on lowering inflation back toward their 2% target at the risk of rising unemployment and slower growth.

