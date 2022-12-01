SGX Nifty trades 55 points lower; here's what changed for market while you were sleeping

A non-stop rally for eight consecutive sessions suggests that the domestic market could be feeling some fatigue at current levels, even though the overall bias remains positive. A weak global market mood is likely to weigh on the sentiments of investors back home. Meanwhile, market participants will eye the US jobs report for cues related Fed’s policy action.

Here’s breaking down the pre-market actions:

STATE OF THE MARKETS

SGX Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 54 points or 0.28% lower at 18,921.50 at 7 am, indicating a negative start for Dalal Street.

Tech View: Nifty50 is showing signs of running out of steam for the time being. Crossing the 18,888 level could be tough, while 18,678 could offer support in the near term.

India VIX: As benchmark indices extended gains to the 8th session on Thursday, risk-on sentiment got a fillip and this pulled down the volatility gauge by 3.2% to 13.36 points.

Asian stocks slip

Stocks edged lower in Asia after US equities struggled for direction, with traders awaiting a jobs report later Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%

US stocks end mixed

Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday as a selloff in Salesforce weighed on the Dow, while traders digested U.S. data that suggested the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are working.

S&P 500 declined 0.08%

Nasdaq gained 0.13%

Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.56%

Oil prices dip as dollar strengthens

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Friday as the U.S. dollar pared some losses, while easing COVID-19 curbs in two Chinese cities limited losses.

Brent crude futures were down 11 cents or 0.1% at $86.77 per barrel by 1:28 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 14 cents or 0.2% to $81.08 per barrel.

Dollar wobbles as inflation ebbs

The dollar held firm on Friday but was pinned down near 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies as data showing increased U.S. consumer spending in October emboldened investor hopes that the peak in interest rates was on the horizon.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Euro was little changed at $1.0514

Japanese yen was little changed at 135.46 per dollar

Offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.0490 per dollar

FII/DII action

After being net buyers in the last few sessions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Thursday turned net sellers. They sold shares worth Rs 1,566 crore, provisional data showed. DIIs, on the other hand, turned net buyers after being sellers in recent sessions. They net bought shares to the tune of Rs 2,665 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today

Bharat Heavy Electricals, , , and . Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Rupee ends higher vs US dollar

The Indian unit ended higher against the dollar on Thursday but pared some of the intraday gains. Rupee settled at 81.2150 a dollar, after testing a high of 80.9825 intraday.

Macro news



US manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in more than 2 years in November, as higher borrowing costs weighed on demand for goods.

Initial jobless claims fell more than expected by 16,000 to 225,000 in the week ended November 26, the Labor Department said Thursday.