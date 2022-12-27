SGX Nifty down 60 points; here's what changed for market while you were sleeping

Domestic equities are likely to trade rangebound in the absence of any significant triggers. Volatility is likely to be seen amid rollover of derivative positions as the December derivative series expires on Thursday. Options of Nifty 50 indicate a broad trading range of 17800-18500 points for the index.

Here’s breaking down the pre-market actions:

STATE OF THE MARKETS



SGX Nifty signals a negative start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 60 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 18,088, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Wednesday.

Tech View: Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle with a long lower shadow which signals a continuation of upside momentum in the market. The index has to hold above 18081 points for an upmove towards 18250-18350 zones, whereas supports are placed at 18018-17950 zones.

India VIX: Further strength in equities pulled down the ‘fear gauge’ further in trade on Tuesday. The volatility gauge ended 4% down at 15.29 points.

S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks

Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.



Dow up 0.11%,

S&P off 0.40%,

Nasdaq down 1.38%

Asia shares slip

Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm, with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.13%, snapping a two-day winning streak and looking set to end the last month of the year in the red.



Topix Index futures fell 0.5% as of 7:58 a.m. Tokyo time

Singapore’s STI Index futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

Oil prices rise



Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as markets were optimistic about fuel demand recovery as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen



The dollar edged higher against its major peers on Wednesday, reaching a more than one-week top versus the yen, buoyed by higher Treasury yields as traders puzzled over the outlook for policy at the world’s biggest central banks.

FII/DII action



Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on Tuesday net sold shares worth Rs 868 crore, provisional data showed. DIIs, however, net bought shares to the tune of Rs 622 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Punjab National Bank. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Rupee: The Indian rupee declined on Tuesday as importers bought dollars and traders ignored the largely positive sentiment in the broader markets. The rupee fell to 82.8475 a dollar compared to its previous close of 82.65.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)