SFPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Finding Missing Alethia Johnson

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On Friday, April 10, 2020, a missing person report was taken for a 50-year-old female, Alethia Johnson.

Johnson is possibly a rideshare driver for Uber and Lyft. Johnson has no medical or psychiatric issues. Johnson is described as a black female, 5’1” tall, approximately 160 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, and fair complexion.

If you see Miss Johnson, please call your local police department and be prepared to provide dispatchers with her current location and description.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

