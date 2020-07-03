SFPD Arrests Homicide Suspect James Davis

South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On April 18, 2020, at approximately 5:04 PM SFPD officers responded to Franklin and McAllister Streets regarding an aggravated assault. Officers located a 41-year-old male unconscious on the sidewalk. SFFD medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident was ruled a homicide. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail are leading the investigation.

The investigation developed a lead that identified the male suspect seen in the surveillance video. On July 2, 2020, at approximately 12:17 PM investigators arrested 53-year-old San Francisco resident, James Davis, on the 400 block of Eddy Street.

Davis was booked for assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), involuntary manslaughter (192(b) PC), arrest warrant for vandalism (594(b)1 PC), an arrest warrant for battery (242 PC) and vandalism (594(b)(2)(a) PC).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE