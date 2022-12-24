SF Capital (SFCP) Falls 0.67%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

SF Capital (SFCP) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Saturday, the crypto has dropped 66.58% to $0.00001103555245.

InvestorsObserver is giving SF Capital a 100 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on SF Capital!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives SF Capital a high volatility rank of 100, placing it in the top 0% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

SFCP’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.SF Capital price is in a good position going forward. With support around $-0.0000102382871258674 and resistance near $0.0000374070045896583. This positions SF Capital with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

