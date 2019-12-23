Sex Offender James Seeley Sentenced to 262 Months for Attempting to Entice a Minor

(STL.News) – James Seeley, age 55, of Albany and Queensbury, New York, was sentenced today to 262 months in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett.

Seeley was a sex offender as a result of a 2002 conviction, deviate sexual intercourse with another person less than 11 years old, for which he was sentenced to 7 years in state prison. He also has a conviction for possessing child pornography.

As part of his guilty plea in federal court, Seeley admitted that in October 2018, he communicated with two undercover officers, including one posing as an 11-year-old girl. Seeley admitted that he discussed his interest in engaging in various sex acts with someone he believed to be the 11-year-old girl and then went to a location in Queensbury to engage in sexual intercourse with her.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also ordered Seeley to serve a life term of supervised release following his release from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Kopita.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE