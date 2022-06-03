Convicted Sex Offender Indicted on Federal Child Exploitation Charges

(STL.News) A federal grand jury last week indicted a Madison County man on multiple child sexual exploitation charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger.

A four-count indictment filed in the U.S. District Court charges Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 32, with advertising, transportation, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment, Guerrero-Beltran was previously convicted in the Circuit Court for Marshall County for traveling to meet a child for sex in Alabama. With that prior conviction, the advertisement of child pornography charge carries a statutory imprisonment range of 25 to 50 years.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Phoenix Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation participated in this investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today