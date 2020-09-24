Settlement Agreement – U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today announced a $473,157 settlement with Keysight Technologies Inc. (“Keysight”), a company based in Santa Rosa, California, as successor entity to Anite Finland OY (“Anite”), based in Finland, which designs and sells test and measurement equipment, as well as related software products, to the wireless industry. Keysight has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for Anite’s exportation of goods that incorporated 10 percent or more of U.S.-exported controlled content exported from the United States that was subject to U.S. licensing requirements for export or reexport to Iran under the Export Administrations Regulations, 15 C.F.R. §§ 730-774, with knowledge that such goods were destined for end-users in Iran. Anite’s actions resulted in six apparent violations. OFAC determined that Keysight voluntarily disclosed the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute an egregious case.

