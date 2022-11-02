Serial Burglar Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison

MADISON, WIS. – Chief Judge James D. Peterson of the Western District of Wisconsin sentenced Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, Madison, Wisconsin to 42 months in federal prison for conspiring to transport and transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across state lines. Judge Peterson ordered the federal sentence be served consecutive to the 30-month state sentence Curtis is currently serving for burglary-related crimes in Ohio. Curtis was convicted following a four-day trial in federal court in Madison.

The government presented evidence at trial that from November 2019 through December 24, 2019, Curtis conspired with Carl Carter, 39, also of Madison, to commit seven burglaries and attempt another of stores in Iowa, Ohio, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, and to travel across state lines with the stolen merchandise. The stolen merchandise included cell phones (primarily Apple iPhones), other electronics, and jewelry. Two of the burglaries occurred in Janesville, Wisconsin on November 28, 2019.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson described the burglaries as “high-level property crimes” and emphasized the impact the crimes had not only on the owners of the stores, but on the workers of the stores who no longer felt that they worked at a safe and secure location. Curtis’ criminal history, which included numerous other thefts and a burglary in Ohio that occurred after Curtis was federally indicted and failed to report to jail in this case, also played a role in the significant sentence.

Carter pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and was sentenced on January 4, 2021, to 30 months in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Janesville, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Wausau, and Everest Metro Police Departments in Wisconsin; the Creston and Cedar Falls Police Departments in Iowa; the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department in Ohio; the Minnetonka and Woodbury Police Departments in Minnesota; and the Rockton Police Department in Illinois. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Corey and David Reinhard.