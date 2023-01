Mike Hodgson, CEO commented: “The company has ended the year with a very satisfactory 7,800 ounces produced for this final quarter, which sees the total gold produced for the year just short of 32,000 ounces, comfortably ahead of the revised 2022 guidance of 30,000 ounces. The fourth quarter has been somewhat transitional as we have been moving some mining crews and fleet from the Sao Chico orebody over to Coringa.”