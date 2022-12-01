Sensibull CEO Abid Hassan to talk on MTM fake profit scam on ETMarkets Live Stream

Amid the hullabaloo on Twitter over sharing fake MTM (mark-to-market) profit screenshots, options trading platform Sensibull CEO Abid Hassan will discuss the issue with India’s top market experts and trading community on

ETMarkets Live Stream on Friday, December 2.

During the LIVE discussion, Hassan will explain how some finfluencers generate fake MTM screenshots to impress gullible younger traders on social media. The expert will explain to the audience how one can identify such fake profit claims made by some traders on social media channels.

Sensibull had recently launched a new feature on its platform – Verified by Sensibull – which allows traders to take verified screenshots of their P&L statement.

In the past, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath also expressed concern about the issue of finfluencers making tall claims on social media.

To sell training or mentorship programs to the younger retail crowd on Dalal Street, some influencers share fake screenshots of the profits they made on social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram.