Sensex tanks 600 points on weak global cues, US recession fears

Tracking negative global cues amid recession fears in the US and a surge in Covid cases in China, Indian equity markets witnessed sharp cuts in Tuesday’s morning session amid across-the-board selling. A surge in bond yields further weighed on indices.

BSE Sensex was trading 606 points or 0.96% lower at 61,199.67. Meanwhile, Nifty50 was at 18,239,



down 180 points or 0.98% at around 9.40 am.

“Investors continue to fret over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance that could tip the world’s largest economy into recession next year,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities said.

“However, the major catalyst for investors would be the recent RBI monetary policy meeting’s minutes which are expected to be wired on Wednesday. This would provide some indication to traders on what holds for the markets in the medium term with regards to interest rates, inflation & economy,” Tapse added.

Among Sensex stocks, , , , Asian Paints, and L&T were the top laggards. , , and M&M also opened with cuts. On the other hand, only opened with gain.

“Economic data indicates a slowing economy and declining inflation which implies that the Fed is close to pausing on rate hikes. Confirmation of this trend can lead to a revival in equity markets,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at said.

Economic and market indicators suggest that India’s outperformance can continue in 2023 too, Vijayakumar added.

Among sectors, Nifty FMCG fell 0.92% and Nifty IT 0.88%. Auto, bank and metal indices also opened lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 lost 0.43% and Smallcap50 0.46%.

US stocks booked a fourth straight session of losses on Monday, extending back-to-back weekly losses to finish at their lowest levels since early November, as recession fears dominated Wall Street. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.49%, S&P 500 plunged 0.90% and Nasdaq Composite declined 1.49%.

In early trade in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.21%, South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.54% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.64%.

The yield on the 10-year bond opened higher on Tuesday at 7.34%. The yield ended higher at 7.29% on Monday.

