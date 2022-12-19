Sensex snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty tops 18,400

The key benchmark indices snapped their 2-day losing streak and recouped the previous sessions’ losses to close higher on Monday. Buying was seen across sectors except for IT and PSU Bank stocks.

The 30-share Sensex ended 468 points higher at 61,806, while its broader peer, Nifty 50, ended above the 18,400 mark.

Among Sensex stocks, M&M, , , and were the top gainers, rising over 2-3%. , , , , , and also closed with gains. However, , , , Sun



Pharma, and ended the session with cuts.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto surged 1.59% and Nifty FMCG rose 1.46%, while Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.67%, and Smallcap50 increased 0.36%.

“Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, said.

“Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve’s indication of more rate hikes in the coming year. While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside,” Chouhan added.

Asian markets fell again on Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation. in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.05%, South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.33% and China’s Shanghai Composite declined 1.92%.

The Indian rupee rose against the dollar as the greenback fell against its major peers, while forward premiums added to last week’s surge. The rupee last traded at 82.69 per US dollar, up from 82.87 in the previous session, whereas the Brent crude February futures surged 1% to $79.79 per barrel.

The market breadth was skewed in favor of bulls as about 2,125 stocks gained, 1,488 declined and 168 remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by Rs 2.45 lakh crore to Rs 287.91 lakh crore.