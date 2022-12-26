Sensex snaps out of 4-day losing streak, closes 721 points higher; Nifty above 18,000

After four days of non stop selling, Indian equity indices rallied around 1% on Monday following a positive trend in global markets. Buying was seen across all sectors except pharma and healthcare stocks.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE has increased by Rs 5.79 lakh crore to Rs 277.91 lakh crore.

The 30-share Sensex ended 721 points higher at 60,566, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended above the 18,000 mark.

In the Sensex pack, SBI, , , , ITC and were the top gainers, rising 2-4%. , , , and also closed with gains.

On the other hand, , , , , and closed with cuts.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank rose 7.29% and Nifty Media surged 2.85%. While auto, realty, financials, IT, FMCG and metal stocks also closed higher. Whereas, in the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 increased 2.32% and Smallcap50 advanced 3.52%.

“Nifty bounced up well on December 26 and filled the downgap made on December 23, thus nullifying extreme bearishness. It could now face resistance at 18,127 and take support at 17,899 in the near term. Volumes could continue to be on the lower side as a lot of participants are on year end holiday,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

Earlier in Asian markets, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.65%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 0.66% and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.15%.

The rupee firmed slightly on Monday, in tandem with the strength in the broader markets. The rupee ended at 82.65 per dollar after touching a high of 82.64 during the session. It closed at 82.8575 on Friday.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 2,874 stocks gained, 762 declined and 132 remained unchanged.