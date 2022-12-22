Sensex slumps for 3rd session, ends 241 points lower; Nifty below 18,150

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in China and other parts of the world, benchmark equity indices closed in the red on Thursday, with Sensex ending 241 points lower at 60,826, and Nifty50 ending 72 points lower at 18,127.

In the Sensex pack, M&M, , , and were the top laggards, falling over 2% each. , L&T, , , and also ended lower. However, , , , and managed to close with gains.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.23% and Nifty Metal declined 1.13%, while metal, realty, auto, consumer durables, and oil & gas stocks also closed lower. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 declined 0.53% and Smallcap50 fell 1.31%.

“Positive sentiments from the global markets failed to bolster optimism in the domestic indices. The losses were extended in domestic equities owing to the hawkish comments from the RBI’s MPC minutes, which suggested that a premature pause in rate tightening would be a “costly policy error at this juncture,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial, said.

“On the other hand, better-than-expected earnings in the US amid recession fears and strong consumer confidence readings lifted global sentiments,” he added.

MORE TO COME…

