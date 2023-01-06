Sensex slips below 60,000 ahead of key US jobs data

Indian equities extended losses to the third straight day on Friday, ending the first week of the new year in losses, ahead of the US jobs data due after trading hours.

The Sensex declined 452 points, or 0.75%, to close at 59,900. The Nifty dropped 132 points, or 0.74%, to end at 17,859. Both indices have declined 2.3% in the past three days and 0.8% in the week ending Friday. The release of the US Fed‘s December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday night, which signalled that interest rates may not be cut in 2023, also dented investor sentiment.

“In order to regain the strength, Nifty must reclaim 18,000 first on a closing basis,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel One. “The major trend deciding level remains at 18,300, which would turn the tide once again in favour of the bulls.”

Foreign Portfolio Investors net sold shares worth ?2,902 crore on Friday, while domestic institutions were buyers to the tune of ?1,083 crore, according to provisional data.