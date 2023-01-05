Sensex slides 304 points in volatile trade; Nifty settles below 18,000

Benchmark indices ended in the negative territory for the second straight day on Thursday in highly volatile trade, dragged down by banking, financial and IT stocks.

The Nifty50 index closed 51 points or 0.28% lower at 17,992, while S&P BSE Sensex fell 304 points or 0.50% to settle at 60,353.

From the Sensex pack, and were the top laggards, falling over 5%. , , , , and also closed with losses. However, , , , M&M, and L&T closed with gains.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Financial Services fell 1.18% and Nifty Bank 0.81%. While metal, auto, pharma, realty, oil & gas and FMCG stocks closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.72% and Smallcap50 ended flat.

Expert Take



“Globally, investors are digesting the FOMC minutes with stock markets trading lower revealing that the Fed officials are determined to tame inflation by maintaining its aggressive stance. Financials led the losses in the domestic market, following dismal business numbers from NBFC leader,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at , said.

The weekly chart shows that the index is getting support near the 20 WMA. “Also, the index has support from multiple technical parameters, which are near 17,800. Thus, the overall structure shows continued consolidation near 17,800-18,300,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by .

Global Markets



The Nikkei ended the day up 0.4% at 25,820.80, trading mostly sideways in the afternoon session following a volatile morning when the benchmark rose as high as 25,947.10 only to give back most of those gains an hour before the break.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.9%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%. Both indexes have logged their best daily performance since December 5. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.2%, outperforming regional peers in early trading. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index was muted.

Currency Watch



The rupee strengthened 0.31% versus the dollar, and quoted at 82.52 per US currency, buoyed by an uptick in most Asian currencies and a further decline in oil prices.

Crude Impact



Oil rebounded on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss at the start of a year in three decades with the shutdown of a US fuel pipeline providing support, though economic concerns capped gains.

Brent crude was up $1.22, or 1.6%, to $79.06 a barrel at 0922 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.02, or 1.4%, to $73.86.

(With inputs from agencies)

