Sensex rises! These stocks surged over 5% on BSE

NEW DELHI: A number of stocks surged as much as 5% or more in Tuesday’s trade as Dalal Street closed higher for the day.

Equity benchmark Sensex ended the session up 248.84 points at 61872.99.

The top gainers included Concord Control .(up 10.0%), Future Market(up 10.0%), Shervani Ind(up 10.0%), (up 9.99%), Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd.(up 9.96%), Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.(up 9.95%), Modern Dairies(up 9.93%), FCS Software(up 9.93%), Inani Marbles(up 9.83%) and .(up 9.16%) which surged over 5% in today’s trade.

In the Nifty 50 index, stocks such as ONGC(up 2.23%), Power Grid(up 2.20%), ICICI Bank(up 1.87%), Bharti Airtel(up 1.62%) and Cem.(up 1.61%) were among the top gainers.

The Nifty 50 index ended 74.25 points up at 18403.4.

Among the 50 components in the Nifty index, 32 shares ended in the green, while 17 closed in the red.

