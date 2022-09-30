Sensex rises! These stocks rallied over 15% on BSE in today's trade

NEW DELHI: Several stocks rallied as much as 15% in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the green amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that surged in excess of 15% included, Shree Securities(57.44%), Containe Technologies Ltd.(54.0%), GPT Infraproj(19.2%), Anant Raj(17.8%) and Nitta Gelatin(15.83%).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1016.96 points up at 57426.92, while the 50-share index, NSE closed 276.25 points up at 17094.35.

In the Nifty50 index, 41 stocks closed in the green, while 9 stocks ended in the red.

