Sensex rises! These stocks are up over 10% on BSE

NEW DELHI: Quite a few stocks rose in excess of 10% on BSE as domestic equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the green on Wednesday amid buying in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that rallied over 10% included, Enkei Wheels(14.17%), Flexituff Ventures(13.13%), Ind-Swift Labs(13.03%), TCPL Packaging(12.78%), Maestros Elec(12.36%), Ashoka Metcast(11.0%), Star Delta Tran(10.54%), Dynacons Sys(10.0%) and Diligent Media Corp(10.0%).

The 30-share Sensex traded 59.29 points up at 61244.44, while the 50-share Nifty index rose 21.15 points to 18223.95.

In the Nifty 50 index, 27 stocks traded in the green, while 23 stocks were in the red.

Stocks such as , Khaitan(India), , and hit their fresh 52-week high, while Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Ltd., , and Gautam Gems(PP)touched their new 52-week low in trade.