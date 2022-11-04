Sensex rises! But these stocks fell 5% or more in Friday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 113.95 points up at 60950.36 amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Pace E-Commerce

.(down 19.99 per cent), Chandni Machines(down 11.81 per cent), .(down 10.64 per cent), Market Creators(down 10.35 per cent) and Ltd.(down 10.35 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 27 stocks closed in the green, while 23 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 64.45 points up at 18117.15.

