Sensex rises! But these stocks are down 5% or more on BSE

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Friday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 1021.34 points up at 61635.04 amid brisk buying in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Gagan Gases(down 12.08 per cent), Aruna Hotels(down 11.42 per cent), Ltd.(down 10.00 per cent), Cosmo Ferrites(down 9.99 per cent) and Fds.(down 9.96 per cent) were among the stocks that plunged over 5 per cent during the session.

In the Nifty pack, 44 stocks traded in the green, while 6 stocks traded in the red.

The Nifty index was trading 284.05 points up at 18312.25.

On the BSE, Ltd., Mafia Trends Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , Info-Infra(I)Ltd., and touched their fresh 52-week highs.

