Sensex reshuffle: Tata Motors to replace Dr Reddy's Lab in index, effective from Dec 19

Stock exchange BSE today announced that auto major Tata Motors will replace pharma stock Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Sensex from next month.

With effect from December 19, Dr Reddy’s will not be a part of the benchmark index, according to Asia Index run by the BSE and S&P Dow Jones.

The rejig is a part of a periodic reshuffle done in the 30-share index, which includes some of India’s highly valued companies.

The bourse also announced a rejig in BSE 100 index, which will lead to the farewell of Adani Total Gas and HPCL. Adani Power and IHCL will make it to the index.

Sensex Next 50 index, which houses India’s next 50 largest and liquid stocks after the constituents of the Sensex 50, will also witness the exit of Adani Total Gas and HPCL and the entry of Adani Power and IHCL.

The exchange said there will be no changes to the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE Bankex indices.

Sensex



Designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors of the Indian economy that are listed on the BSE, Sensex is India’s most tracked bellwether index.

Launched on January 1, 1986, Sensex covers more than 40% of total market cap of the listed universe on the BSE. Based on float-adjusted market cap weighted methodology, the index is rebalanced twice every year — in June and December. The top 10 Sensex constituents by index weights include Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, TCS, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and L&T.