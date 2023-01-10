Sensex, Nifty, Live Today, 2023-01-10

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesOil steady as clarity on Fed rate hike awaitedOil prices were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve’s plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand.Quarterly earnings today14 companies will release earnings for the quarter ended December. BnK Capital Markets, Excel Realty N Infra, Prerna Infrabuild among the ones to release numbers.SGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 23 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 18,150, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.Tech View: Nifty forms long bull candle on daily chartsIndicating further uptrend from current levels, the domestic headline equity index Nifty on Monday formed a long bull candle on the daily charts and negated the lower high formation of the last three sessions.S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh chances of less aggressive rate hikesThe S&P 500 index erased early gains to close nearly flat on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation.Rupee gains 31 paise to 82.35 against US dollarThe rupee gained 31 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities.Sensex, Nifty on MondayThe BSE Sensex ended at 60,747, up 846.94 points or 1.41% while Nifty50 settled the day 242 points or 1.35% higher at 18,101.20. Today’s rally left Dalal Street investors richer by Rs 3 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks rose to Rs 282.79 lakh crore.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day