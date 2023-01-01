Sensex, Nifty, Live Today, 2023-01-02

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesSGX Nifty signals a negative startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 40 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 18,183, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.Tech View: Dark clouds enter Nifty chartsOn the last trading day of 2022, Indian headline equity index Nifty charts today showed the formation of a dark cloud cover type candle pattern. Analysts say that having moved in a broader range of 18200-17950 levels in the last few sessions, the probability of further consolidation is likely.Wall Street ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008U.S. stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China.Rupee gains 26 paise to close at 82.61 against US dollarThe rupee spurted by 26 paise to close at 82.61 against the US dollar on the last trading session of 2022 on Friday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels and a rising appetite for riskier assets among investors.Sensex, Nifty on FridayAfter opening in the positive territory, Indian equity market closed in the red on the last trading day of 2022 with Sensex ending 293 points lower at 60,841, and Nifty50 dropped 86 points to settle at 18,105.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day