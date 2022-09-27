Sensex, Nifty fail to hold intra-day gains, end flat after choppy session

Amid lack of positive cues, the benchmark equity indices ended flat on Tuesday. The gains from index heavyweights such as , and were offset by banking and financial stocks.

The 30-share Sensex fell 37.70 points to end at 57,107.52. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 17,007.40, down 8.90 points. This was the 5th straight day of losses triggered after the Fed meet the outcome on September 21.

was the top loser from the 30-share pack, falling 2.25 per cent to Rs 97.60. was down 1.79 per cent, declined 1.39 per cent and plunged 1.10 per cent. , , and also ended with losses.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal fell 0.86 per cent and Nifty Financial Services declined 0.80 per cent. While Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty IT closed higher. Nifty Midcap50 rose 0.09 per cent, while Smallcap50 fell 0.15 per cent.

“IT stocks are showing strength from past few sessions with strengthening of USD against INR. IT companies’ results will start coming from Mid October and it may trigger the next move in this sector. Investors should start accumulating good quality IT stocks in a staggered manner,” Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities said.

Earlier in the day, Asian markets ended higher, China’s Shanghai Composite, South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.40 per cent, 0.13 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.



The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,869 gained, 1,537 stocks declined and 134 remained unchanged.