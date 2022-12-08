Sensex jumps over 100 pts at open; Nifty tests 18,650

New Delhi: In line to expectations, domestic equity indices opened higher on Friday, tracking the firm global cues such as drop in crude oil prices and relaxed restrictions in China over Covid-19.

Investors are likely to build steady buying positions ahead of next week’s much-awaited US monetary policy announcement. Back home, a sweeping and historic victory for BJP in Gujarat elections supported the sentiments.

The 30-share pack BSE Sensex added 124 points or 20% to trade at 62,695 at 9.25 am. Its NSE’s peer Nifty50 was trading at 18,643, adding about 34 points 0.18% at the same time.

However, it pared most gains to turn flat 30 minutes into the session.

Broader markets continued to outperform the benchmark indices as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added about half a per cent each during the early trade. Fear Gauge India VIX dropped about 3%, lingering around 13-levels.

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities said that support will come with a report that India Inc expects private capex to gain further momentum in the short to medium term, as it sees green shoots of revival in sectors like real estate, construction, logistics and chemicals, among others.

“The US markets ended higher as investors interpreted data showing a rise in the weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow,” he added.

On a sectoral front, Nifty IT index was the only laggard. PSU Banks led the gainers with another 2% rise, followed by autos, FMCG, media, metal and private lenders.

Among the Nifty50 stocks, IndusInd Bank rose 2%, followed by Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Grasim and Eicher Motors. On the contrary, HCL Tech plunged 5%, whereas Tech Mahindra, SBI Life and Infosys shed 1% each.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said that equity markets will be looking forward to next week’s crucial meeting of the US Fed.

“A decisive turn in the market is likely to happen only after that. In India the market is now responding to the clear trends in sectors,” he adds.

Asian markets were mixed as optimism about China’s economic reopening continues to face off against concerns about rising rates hikes and a possible recession. US stocks logged gains in the overnight trade.

Rupee rises 12 paise to 82.26 against US dollar in early trade amid weaker oil prices and as Asian currencies were led higher by the Chinese yuan. The domestic currency has stabilised since the Reserve Bank of India hiked interest rates.

Oil prices continued to stay lower on worries over demand. The benchmark Brent crude futures contract was trading near its lowest level in a year, below $77 per barrel.