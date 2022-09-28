Sensex falls! These stocks fell 5% or more in Wednesday's session

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Wednesday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 509.24 points down at 56598.28 amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Lex Nimble Solutions(down 20.00 per cent), Morepen Labs(down 10.95 per cent), Anjani Finance(down 10.02 per cent), TeleCanor Global(down 9.91 per cent) and Octaware Technologie(down 9.89 per cent) stood among the top losers in today’s trade.

In the Nifty pack, 18 stocks closed in the green, while 32 stocks ended in the red.

The index closed 148.8 points down at 16858.6.

On the BSE,

, , Corp, Ltd and hit their fresh 52-week lows, while , , EP Biocomposites Ltd., and touched their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade.

