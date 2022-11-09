Sensex falls! These stocks are down 5% or more on BSE

NEW DELHI: Several stocks plunged in excess of 5 per cent in Mumbai trading on Thursday even as equity benchmark BSE Sensex traded 406.97 points down at 60626.58 amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

On the BSE, Everest Ind(down 12.44 per cent), Coastal Corp(down 11.00 per cent), Sybly Ind(down 10.74 per cent), ACI Infocom(down 10.00 per cent) and Gilada Fin. & Inv.(down 10.00 per cent) were among the stocks that plunged over 5 per cent during the session.

In the Nifty pack, 11 stocks traded in the green, while 38 stocks traded in the red.

The Nifty index was trading 121.55 points down at 18035.45.

