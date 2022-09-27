Sensex falls! But these stocks rallied over 15% on BSE in today's trade

NEW DELHI: Several stocks rallied as much as 15% in Mumbai trading on Tuesday even as equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the red amid brisk selling in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that surged in excess of 15% included, Hind Const Co(19.97%), Gujarat Hy-Spin(19.96%), Bharat Gears(19.69%),

(16.0%) and Liberty Shoes(15.36%).

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 37.7 points down at 57107.52, while the 50-share index, NSE closed 8.9 points down at 17007.4.

In the Nifty50 index, 27 stocks closed in the green, while 23 stocks ended in the red.

Meanwhile, stocks such as

, , , EP Biocomposites Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week high, while , , , and Ltd touched their new 52-week low in today’s trade.