Sensex falls! But these stocks are up over 10% on BSE

NEW DELHI: Quite a few stocks rose in excess of 10% on BSE as domestic equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the red on Tuesday amid selling in frontline bluechip counters.

Stocks that rallied over 10% included, RTS Power(13.8%), Coral Labs(13.47%), Modis Navnirman Ltd.(13.42%), Archies Ltd(13.33%), Fluidomat Ltd(13.12%), Vesuvius India(11.85%), Prima Plastics(10.87%), Titan Biotech(10.07%), Future Market(10.0%) and Shervani Ind(10.0%).

The 30-share Sensex traded 130.27 points down at 61493.88, while the 50-share Nifty index fell 29.1 points to 18300.05.

In the Nifty 50 index, 22 stocks traded in the green, while 27 stocks were in the red.

Stocks such as , , , Modis Navnirman Ltd. and hit their fresh 52-week high, while , Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd., Pace E-Commerce ., and touched their new 52-week low in trade.