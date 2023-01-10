Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty nears 17,800 amid sustained FII selling

Defying positive global cues, domestic equity indices opened lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, dragged by index heavyweight , banking and financial stocks. Traders waited for domestic and US consumer price data later in the week to offer cues on central banks’ interest rate-hike plans.The BSE Sensex was trading 295 points or 0.49% lower at 59,820. Nifty50 was at 17,827, down 86 points or 0.50%.Among Sensex stocks, , , , , Reliance and M&M were the top laggards. L&T, , and also opened with cuts. However, , , , and opened with gains.Sectorally, Nifty Metal surged 0.94% and Nifty IT rose 0.54%. While Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank traded in the red. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 surged 0.05% and Smallcap50 advanced 0.59%.Expert Take

“The biggest drag on the market in the near-term is the sustained selling by FIIs for thirteen continuous sessions, which has taken the cumulative cash market selling to Rs 16,587 crore,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at said.Higher valuations in India and attractive valuations in markets like China are nudging the FIIs to sell in India and move money to cheaper markets, he added. Even though this is a short-term challenge, this can also turn out to be an opportunity for long-term investors, according to Vijayakumar.

“The pivot charts show that 17,862 is the critical support level for the Nifty, followed by 17,798 and 17,694. The important resistance levels to watch out for on an upward movement of the index are 18,070, followed by 18,134 and 18,238,” Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking said.Global Markets

US stocks ended solidly higher on Tuesday, led by a 1% gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.45 points, or 0.56%, to 33,704; the S&P 500 gained 27.16 points, or 0.70%, at 3,919; and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.98 points, or 1.01%, at 10,742.Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% to a two-week high on Wednesday, with shares in robotics companies leading the charge, even as crucial U.S. inflation data loomed later in the week.The Nikkei gained 1.08% to 26,457 as of the midday break, and earlier touched 26,480 for the first time since Dec. 27.FII Outflow

FIIs had sold Indian equities worth over Rs 2,100 crore yesterday, while total FIIs outflows in January so far exceed Rs 10,000 crore.Currency Watch

The Indian rupee appreciated marginally by 2 paise to 81.77 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.The dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, surged 0.09% to 103.3 level.Crude Impact

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session’s gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand.US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.53 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel.(With inputs from agencies)(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)