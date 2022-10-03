Sensex ends 638 lower after 1-day break; Nifty below 16,900

Amid weak global cues, Indian equity markets closed in the red led by the banking and index heavyweights such as , and .

The 30-share Sensex plunged 638.11 points to end at 56,788. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 16,887, down 207 points.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE decreased Rs 3.56 lakh crore to Rs 268.28 lakh crore from Rs 271.84 lakh crore on Friday.

was the biggest loser from the 30-share pack, falling 3.16 per cent to Rs 8,544.40. HUL was down 2.77 per cent, declined 2.48 per cent and ITC plunged 2.32 per cent. , , and also ended with losses.

Sectorally, the Nifty Metal declined 3.02 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank fell 2,67 per cent. Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG also closed lower. While Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 fell 1.28 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 2,109 stocks declined, 1,439 gained, and 156 remained unchanged.



Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, on the daily chart, the benchmark Nifty has formed a dark cloud cover formation, suggesting a bearish reversal. Besides, the index has fallen below the 200-DMA, which again a bearish set up.

“The RSI is in bearish crossover and falling towards the oversold zone. On the lower end, the index has support at 16,800, a decisive fall below 16,800 may take the Nifty towards 16,600/16,300. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,000/17,200,” he added.

In other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.03 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s Taiwan Weighted declined 0.83 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rupee ended down 49 paise to close at 81.89 against US dollar.