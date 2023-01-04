Senior Labour MPs at odds over private sector use in NHS



Labour’s shadow mental health minister has refused to fully back her boss over the scale of NHS reform needed and the case for using the private sector to bring down health waiting lists. Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan, a trained doctor who still works A&E shifts at a south London hospital, criticised the current state of the NHS and highlighted Labour’s plan to recruit more staff during a media round on Wednesday morning.However, she refused to back shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s recent comments about the NHS needing more reform and the British Medical Association being hostile to change. Mr Streeting has also said he would like to see more use of the private sector to bring down waiting times in hospitals. When asked three times if she agreed with Mr Streeting, Dr Allin-Khan repeatedly dodged the question during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Read MoreAsked about using the private sector, Dr Allin-Khan said: “In my own brief in mental health we have use of the private sector, which ultimately often lets patients down.“This is about putting patient care first. Labour have a plan to grow the workforce.”