Senior Labour MP has whip suspended after a complaint against him

A SENIOR Labour MP has had the whip suspended after a complaint was lodged against him.

Conor McGinn, the MP for St Helens North in Merseyside since 2015, will also have his party membership withdrawn while the matter is investigated, it is understood.

1Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a complaint was lodged against him

He said he was confident the complaint, which has not been made public, was “entirely unfounded”.

McGinn is seen as an ally of party leader Sir Keir Starmer, working on election campaigns and part of the team credited with strong results in May’s local polls.

The Sun revealed in October that a married Labour MP was understood to be facing sexual misconduct allegations in an unrelated Commons probe.